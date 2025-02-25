KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
17:24 PM

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 can check the provisional answer key through the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in
As per the schedule, the objection window will remain open till February 27, 2025

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations issued the KMAT 2025 provisional answer key out for Session 1. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 can check the provisional answer key through the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the objection window will remain open till February 27, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the candidate portal. l. By selecting the 'Answer Key Challenge' menu in the Candidate Portal, candidates can enter the details with regard to the complaints in answer key. The processing fee to raise objections is Rs 200 per question. Candidate's response against each question will be made available in the candidate portal later.

The KMAT 2025 first session exam was held on February 23, 2025, at various centres in Kerala.

KMAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on KMAT link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on KMAT 2025 provisional answer key link
  4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers
  5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

KMAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Direct Link

KMAT 2025 Answer Key answer key challenge
