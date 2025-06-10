Kerala government

KEAM Class 12 Marks 2025 Submission Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared the for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 should submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Plus Two (Class 12) or equivalent on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala declared KEAM Result 2025 on May 14

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala is set to close the window for online submission of Plus Two or Class 12 marks for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Examination 2025 (KEAM). Candidates who have appeared the for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 should submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Plus Two (Class 12) or equivalent on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Notably, the link to submit marks will be active till 11:59 PM. Earlier, the deadline to submit the marks was scheduled for June 2. However, it was extended to June 4, and finally to June 10, 2025. CEE Kerala declared KEAM Result 2025 on May 14.

The official notice stated, “In continuation to this office notification dated 29.05.2025 and 02.06.2025 it is further notified that the last date for submission of marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the Second year of Plus Two or equivalent Qualifying Examination through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in is extended up to 10.06.2025, 11.59 PM. More details in this regard can be obtained from the notification dated 29.05.2024 published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM 2025 Class 12 Marks: Steps to submit

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal
  3. Enter your credentials (Application Number and Password), and submit
  4. Select ‘Mark Submission for Engg’ to submit your marks online
  5. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference

KEAM 2025 Class 12 Marks: Direct Link

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
13:43 PM
Kerala government KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM)
Similar stories
APSCHE

AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. . .

Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

TS PGLCET

TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Image -(L to R) Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Mr. Lalit Raj Meena National President IIMM, Dr. Basab Chakraborty MD STEP IIT KGP, Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group and Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Sengupta, Rector, Techno India University at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence on Blue Economy at Techno India University on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Techno India University

Techno India University Hosts Global Summit on “Wealth from the Blue: Opportunities. . .

APSCHE

AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. . .

Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

TS PGLCET

TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

IGNOU

Registration Begins for IGNOU ODL, Online July Session 2025- Apply till June 15

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality