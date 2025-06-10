KEAM Class 12 Marks 2025 Submission Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Details

Summary Candidates who have appeared the for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 should submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Plus Two (Class 12) or equivalent on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in CEE Kerala declared KEAM Result 2025 on May 14

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala is set to close the window for online submission of Plus Two or Class 12 marks for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Examination 2025 (KEAM). Candidates who have appeared the for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 should submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Plus Two (Class 12) or equivalent on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Notably, the link to submit marks will be active till 11:59 PM. Earlier, the deadline to submit the marks was scheduled for June 2. However, it was extended to June 4, and finally to June 10, 2025. CEE Kerala declared KEAM Result 2025 on May 14.

The official notice stated, “In continuation to this office notification dated 29.05.2025 and 02.06.2025 it is further notified that the last date for submission of marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the Second year of Plus Two or equivalent Qualifying Examination through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in is extended up to 10.06.2025, 11.59 PM. More details in this regard can be obtained from the notification dated 29.05.2024 published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.”

KEAM 2025 Class 12 Marks: Steps to submit

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in On the home page, click on KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal Enter your credentials (Application Number and Password), and submit Select ‘Mark Submission for Engg’ to submit your marks online Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference

KEAM 2025 Class 12 Marks: Direct Link