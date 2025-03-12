KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Entrance Exam Application Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Read Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
15:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for KEAM 2025 must submit their applications on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
As per the schedule, the KEAM will be conducted on April 22 to 30, and the admit card will be released on April 10

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will be closing the application window for the KEAM 2025 entrance test cum admission process today, March 12, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for KEAM 2025 must submit their applications on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the KEAM will be conducted on April 22 to 30, and the admit card will be released on April 10. The results will tentatively be declared on or before May 10, and the rank lists of Engineering, BPharm courses will be published on or before June 10.

“The last date to upload Class X Certificate, Date of Birth and Nativity Proof is 12-03-2025, 5 PM The last date to upload other required certificates / documents is 15-03-2025, 5 PM," notice on the official website reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on link titled ‘KEAM 2025 - Online Application’ available on the home page
  3. Click on the KEAM 2025 registration link
  4. Enter the details as asked and submit
  5. Login with your registered credentials
  6. Fill in the application form and upload documents if required
  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and BTech Biotechnology courses offered by participating institutions of Kerala.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
15:38 PM
KEAM 2025 application open
Similar stories
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Release Date - Check Download Steps and Passing Criteria

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission

CGPSC State Services Prelims Exam Results 2024 Declared- Download Cut-off and Answer . . .

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

NTA to release JEE Main Session 2 exam city slips soon on official website - Check De. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result and Final Seat List Out!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Release Date - Check Download Steps and Passing Criteria

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission

CGPSC State Services Prelims Exam Results 2024 Declared- Download Cut-off and Answer . . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result and Final Seat List Out!

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

NTA to release JEE Main Session 2 exam city slips soon on official website - Check De. . .

Assam Police

State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam announced PET Result 2025 for Police Co. . .

Insvaganza 2025

Insvaganza 2025: Inspiria Knowledge Campus Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Extravaganza. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality