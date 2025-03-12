KEAM 2025 Entrance Exam Application Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Read Details

Summary Eligible candidates who wish to apply for KEAM 2025 must submit their applications on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in As per the schedule, the KEAM will be conducted on April 22 to 30, and the admit card will be released on April 10

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will be closing the application window for the KEAM 2025 entrance test cum admission process today, March 12, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for KEAM 2025 must submit their applications on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the KEAM will be conducted on April 22 to 30, and the admit card will be released on April 10. The results will tentatively be declared on or before May 10, and the rank lists of Engineering, BPharm courses will be published on or before June 10.

“The last date to upload Class X Certificate, Date of Birth and Nativity Proof is 12-03-2025, 5 PM The last date to upload other required certificates / documents is 15-03-2025, 5 PM," notice on the official website reads.

KEAM 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in Click on link titled ‘KEAM 2025 - Online Application’ available on the home page Click on the KEAM 2025 registration link Enter the details as asked and submit Login with your registered credentials Fill in the application form and upload documents if required Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future reference

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and BTech Biotechnology courses offered by participating institutions of Kerala.