KEA to Re-Conduct Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment; Fresh 400 Medical Seats Added

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that it will re-conduct the second round of seat allotment for the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling, following the inclusion of 400 additional MBBS seats across seven medical colleges in the state. The move comes after the Directorate of Medical Education released a revised seat matrix to accommodate the newly sanctioned seats.

Candidates who had already participated in the Round 2 choice-filling process have been given the opportunity to reorder their choices in light of the updated seat availability. The option to modify choices began on September 17 and will remain open until September 18, 2025, providing a short but crucial window for aspirants to update their preferences.

The provisional seat allotment result for the original Round 2 was declared on September 10, but with this latest update, a fresh allotment process is being carried out to ensure that all eligible candidates have a fair chance at the newly available seats.

The updated round also includes counselling for AYUSH courses—Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy—besides MBBS and BDS. As per the official notification, candidates who had selected Choice-2, paid the required fee, and remained unallotted in AYUSH in the earlier round are also eligible to participate in the revised allotment process.

The newly added 400 MBBS seats are distributed across a mix of private unaided, minority, and deemed/private universities. The detailed seat distribution is as follows:

Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: New Seats

Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur – 50 seats (Private Unaided)

Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Devanahalli, Bengaluru – 100 seats (Minority Institution)

East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Bengaluru – 50 seats (Private Unaided)

Dr. Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education, Kanakapura Road – 50 seats (Deemed/Private University)

Siddaganga Medical College and Research Institute, Tumakuru – 50 seats (Private Unaided)

PES University Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Electronic City, Bengaluru – 50 seats (Deemed/Private University)

BGS Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru – 50 seats (Deemed/Private University)

This development comes as a major relief to medical aspirants in Karnataka, offering them expanded opportunities to secure a seat in the current academic session. Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website and complete the necessary steps within the stipulated deadlines to ensure their eligibility in the revised Round 2 allotment.