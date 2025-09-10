KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Check Release and Reporting Update

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon announce the KCET 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results on its official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The allotments will be based on the options filled by candidates during the said round.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon announce the KCET 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results on its official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The allotments will be based on the options filled by candidates during the window from September 6 to September 9, 2025.

To check their allotment status, candidates must log in using their CET number and password. After downloading the provisional allotment letter, candidates are required to pay the prescribed admission fee and report to their allotted college within the stipulated deadline. Failure to do so will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

Earlier, KEA had published the KCET 2025 Phase 3 seat matrix to help aspirants make well-informed choices during counselling. The round 3 seat allotment is also the final chance for candidates to secure admission into engineering and other professional courses in Karnataka for this academic year.

Candidates awaiting results are advised to keep all necessary documents ready for the reporting process and regularly check the KEA portal for updates on fee payment schedules and admission formalities.