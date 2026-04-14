KCET 2026: KEA Clarifies Rank Calculation Method for UGCET; Best of Two PUC Scores to be Used

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important clarification regarding the evaluation criteria for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026. The clarification comes in response to widespread rumours circulating on social media suggesting that only marks from the second attempt of the Pre-University Course (PUC) examination would be taken into account.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important clarification regarding the evaluation criteria for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026, stating that the highest marks obtained by students in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Science stream across both exam attempts will be considered for rank calculation.

The clarification comes in response to widespread rumours circulating on social media suggesting that only marks from the second attempt of the Pre-University Course (PUC) examination would be taken into account for determining KCET ranks. Addressing these concerns, KEA has reaffirmed that students will benefit from their best performance, whether achieved in Exam-1 or Exam-2, in line with the policy followed in the previous year.

In an official statement, KEA Executive Director H Ptasanna emphasised that there should be no confusion regarding the marking system. He stated that candidates appearing for the second PUC examination to improve their scores will have their highest marks from either attempt considered while calculating their CET rank.

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The authority also noted that a significant number of students are opting to appear for the second attempt of the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination in 2026 to enhance their scores obtained in the first exam. For such candidates, the provision of considering the best score ensures a fair opportunity to improve their ranking in the entrance test.

Additionally, KEA cautioned students against misinformation being spread online, including fake admit card links related to KCET 2026. Candidates have been advised to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid falling prey to misleading claims.

The board further clarified that the KCET 2026 results will be announced only after the declaration of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results for both examination attempts. This ensures that all eligible candidates’ improved scores are taken into account before the final ranking is prepared.

It was also highlighted that these rules apply exclusively to students following the Karnataka state syllabus. Candidates from central boards or other state boards will not be covered under this specific provision.