KEA to Begin Registration For Karnataka PGET 2025 Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

Summary The examination will be conducted only in Bengaluru, and the exact date of the test will be announced shortly on KEA's official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Admissions to the postgraduate courses will be strictly based on merit, determined by the marks obtained in the entrance examination

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2025 for admission to postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025–26. The examination will be conducted only in Bengaluru, and the exact date of the test will be announced shortly on KEA's official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per the official notification, the registration process for KEA PGET 2025 will begin on September 3, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online. The last date to fill out the application form and pay the required fee is September 14, 2025.

Admissions to the postgraduate courses will be strictly based on merit, determined by the marks obtained in the entrance examination. KEA will prepare a merit list based on performance and carry out seat allotment accordingly. This move comes following recommendations from the Department of Medical Education, as mentioned in official letters dated August 18 and August 20, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only residents of Karnataka who possess the necessary degree qualifications in the relevant disciplines are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. Candidates must also meet all other eligibility criteria specified in the notification.

“PG Entrance Examination will be conducted in Bangalore centres only, and the entrance exam date will be announced in the KEA Website shortly. All the admissions/allotments made to and by the colleges shall be subject to approval by the Government / DME / concerned University / Departments / Apex Bodies,” the KEA stated in its notice.

Prospective applicants are advised to visit the KEA website regularly for updates on exam dates, eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and other important details.