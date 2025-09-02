Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Begin Registration For Karnataka PGET 2025 Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Sep 2025
16:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The examination will be conducted only in Bengaluru, and the exact date of the test will be announced shortly on KEA's official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Admissions to the postgraduate courses will be strictly based on merit, determined by the marks obtained in the entrance examination

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2025 for admission to postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025–26. The examination will be conducted only in Bengaluru, and the exact date of the test will be announced shortly on KEA's official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per the official notification, the registration process for KEA PGET 2025 will begin on September 3, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online. The last date to fill out the application form and pay the required fee is September 14, 2025.

Admissions to the postgraduate courses will be strictly based on merit, determined by the marks obtained in the entrance examination. KEA will prepare a merit list based on performance and carry out seat allotment accordingly. This move comes following recommendations from the Department of Medical Education, as mentioned in official letters dated August 18 and August 20, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only residents of Karnataka who possess the necessary degree qualifications in the relevant disciplines are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. Candidates must also meet all other eligibility criteria specified in the notification.

“PG Entrance Examination will be conducted in Bangalore centres only, and the entrance exam date will be announced in the KEA Website shortly. All the admissions/allotments made to and by the colleges shall be subject to approval by the Government / DME / concerned University / Departments / Apex Bodies,” the KEA stated in its notice.

Prospective applicants are advised to visit the KEA website regularly for updates on exam dates, eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and other important details.

Last updated on 02 Sep 2025
16:24 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Entrance exams
Similar stories
Railway exams

West Central Railway Begins Applications for 2,865 Apprentice Posts- Direct Link Here

Bihar government

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Resumes; Round 2 Schedule Announced, Free Exit Availab. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Admit Card Releases Today at kmatindia.com- Know Latest Details Here

NEET counselling

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins at medadmgujarat.org- Key Dates, Gui. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway exams

West Central Railway Begins Applications for 2,865 Apprentice Posts- Direct Link Here

Bihar government

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Resumes; Round 2 Schedule Announced, Free Exit Availab. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Admit Card Releases Today at kmatindia.com- Know Latest Details Here

NEET counselling

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins at medadmgujarat.org- Key Dates, Gui. . .

MCC

MCC Asks NRI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling- Det. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Date Announced; Check Latest Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality