KCET Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Schedule Revised! Check Updated Dates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the counselling schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 second round. As per the updated notice, candidates allotted seats in engineering, architecture, nursing, pharmacy, AYUSH, farm science, and allied health science courses can now complete the fee payment for Choice-1 and Choice-2 till September 3, 2025. For candidates opting for Choice-3, a caution deposit of ₹10,000 must also be paid by the same deadline through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The notice further states that candidates who have opted for Choice-1 can download their seat confirmation slip till 5.30 PM on September 4, 2025, after completing the payment. They must also report to the allotted colleges with original documents, two photocopies, and a mobile set before 6.30 PM on the same day. KEA has urged candidates to follow the updated timeline carefully to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats.

KEA had earlier declared the KCET 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on August 29, followed by the final allotment result on August 30. The KCET 2025 examination was conducted on April 16 and 17 for the main subjects, while the Kannada language test was held on April 15.

Read the official notice here.