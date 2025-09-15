Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Opens Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Choice Selection Facility for Round 2 AYUSH Seats

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
16:50 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can access the choice selection process through the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The facility will remain open until 1 PM on September 16, and is available to candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of counselling.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will open the choice selection window for Round 2 of the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling for AYUSH courses starting today, September 15. The facility will remain open until 1 PM on September 16, and is available to candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of counselling. Eligible candidates can access the choice selection process through the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notification, candidates can choose from Choice 1, Choice 2, or Choice 3, depending on their preference and future plans. The KEA has advised students to consult with their parents before making a final selection. Candidates who opt for Choice 1 or Choice 2 must complete the admission fee payment between 2 PM on September 15 and 4:30 PM on September 16.

Those choosing Choice 1 are additionally required to download the seat confirmation slip after successful payment and must report to their allotted college with the necessary documents by 5:30 PM on September 16. Failing to do so could result in forfeiting the allotted seat.

The Round 2 seat allotment result for AYUSH courses under Karnataka NEET UG 2025 was released earlier on September 11, and this upcoming choice selection marks the next crucial step in the admission process. Candidates are urged to complete their selections and formalities within the stipulated timeline to secure their seats.

For detailed instructions and updates, candidates should visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
16:52 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka NEET UG 2025 AYUSH 2025 NEET UG 2025
