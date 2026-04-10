Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Issues KCET 2026 Hall Tickets; Download Now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
19:24 PM

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Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The main KCET 2026 examinations will take place on April 23 and 24 in two shifts each day

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday released the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET admit card contains key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the hall ticket and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.

According to the official schedule, the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on April 22. The exam will be held at designated centres in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangaluru.

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The main KCET 2026 examinations will take place on April 23 and 24 in two shifts each day. The morning session will be held from 10:30 am to 11:50 am, while the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. Physics and Chemistry papers are scheduled for April 23, followed by Mathematics and Biology on April 24.

KCET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on the “KCET Admit Card 2026” link
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute issues. The KCET is a crucial entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional courses across Karnataka.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
19:25 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2026 Admit Card
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