KEA Issues Four Options For KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025; Deadline to Confirm Choice by September 2

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has provided four distinct options for candidates allotted seats in KCET Round 2 counselling 2025. Candidates must exercise their chosen option—accepting or rejecting their seat allotment—by September 2, 2025, on the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Round 2 seat allotment results were recently released for various undergraduate programmes including Engineering, Pharmacy, and BSc Nursing. The corresponding admission process is ongoing from August 31 to September 3, with the last date for college reporting set as September 3 by 5:30 PM.

In an official directive, KEA Executive Director IAS H. Prasanna also instructed professional colleges to remain open on Sunday to facilitate timely admissions.

KEA has clarified that no choices will be provided after Round 3 seat allotment results. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully understand the implications of each option before making a decision.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must choose one of the following four options, each with specific implications:

Choice 1 (Final Acceptance)

Candidate accepts the allotted seat

Not eligible to participate in Round 3 for any course (Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, BPharm, Yoga & Naturopathy)

Fee payment required

Choice 2 (Provisional Acceptance)

Candidate accepts the seat but wishes to participate in Round 3

Must pay the prescribed fee for the allotted seat to remain eligible

If upgraded in Round 3, the previous seat will be forfeited

Choice 3

Candidate declines the Round 2 seat, but still wants to participate in Round 3.

No fee payment for current seat.

Must pay a caution deposit of Rs 10,000 to remain eligible for the next round

Choice 4

Candidate exits the counselling process.

Forfeits the allotted seat and becomes ineligible for future rounds

KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Exercise of Choices (1 to 4): August 30 – September 2, 2025

Payment of Fee (Choice 1 & 2): August 31 – September 2, 2025

Payment of Caution Deposit (Choice 3): By September 2, 2025

Last Date for Reporting to Colleges: September 3, 2025 (by 5:30 PM)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website and verify their login dashboard for real-time updates, fee payment instructions, and college reporting guidelines.