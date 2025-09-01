Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Issues Four Options For KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025; Deadline to Confirm Choice by September 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Sep 2025
14:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates must exercise their chosen option—accepting or rejecting their seat allotment—by September 2, 2025, on the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
In an official directive, KEA Executive Director IAS H. Prasanna also instructed professional colleges to remain open on Sunday to facilitate timely admissions

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has provided four distinct options for candidates allotted seats in KCET Round 2 counselling 2025. Candidates must exercise their chosen option—accepting or rejecting their seat allotment—by September 2, 2025, on the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Round 2 seat allotment results were recently released for various undergraduate programmes including Engineering, Pharmacy, and BSc Nursing. The corresponding admission process is ongoing from August 31 to September 3, with the last date for college reporting set as September 3 by 5:30 PM.

In an official directive, KEA Executive Director IAS H. Prasanna also instructed professional colleges to remain open on Sunday to facilitate timely admissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEA has clarified that no choices will be provided after Round 3 seat allotment results. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully understand the implications of each option before making a decision.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must choose one of the following four options, each with specific implications:

Choice 1 (Final Acceptance)

  • Candidate accepts the allotted seat
  • Not eligible to participate in Round 3 for any course (Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, BPharm, Yoga & Naturopathy)
  • Fee payment required

Choice 2 (Provisional Acceptance)

  • Candidate accepts the seat but wishes to participate in Round 3
  • Must pay the prescribed fee for the allotted seat to remain eligible
  • If upgraded in Round 3, the previous seat will be forfeited

Choice 3

  • Candidate declines the Round 2 seat, but still wants to participate in Round 3.
  • No fee payment for current seat.
  • Must pay a caution deposit of Rs 10,000 to remain eligible for the next round

Choice 4

  • Candidate exits the counselling process.
  • Forfeits the allotted seat and becomes ineligible for future rounds

KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Exercise of Choices (1 to 4): August 30 – September 2, 2025

Payment of Fee (Choice 1 & 2): August 31 – September 2, 2025

Payment of Caution Deposit (Choice 3): By September 2, 2025

Last Date for Reporting to Colleges: September 3, 2025 (by 5:30 PM)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website and verify their login dashboard for real-time updates, fee payment instructions, and college reporting guidelines.

Last updated on 01 Sep 2025
14:19 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2025
Similar stories
BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Not Postponed: Commission Confirms Exam Will Be Held on Sept 1. . .

IBPS

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Notification Released, Registration Begins Today at ibps.in

MCC

MCC Issues Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Registration From S. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Opens Application Window For FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2025, Deadline Septembe. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Not Postponed: Commission Confirms Exam Will Be Held on Sept 1. . .

IBPS

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Notification Released, Registration Begins Today at ibps.in

MCC

MCC Issues Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Registration From S. . .

St. Xavier’s College

X-Genesis 2025: St. Xavier's College Welcomes Freshers with a Dynamic Blend of Fun an. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Opens Application Window For FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2025, Deadline Septembe. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Registration, Choice-Filling Window Closes Today for Round 1,. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality