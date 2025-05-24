Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Announces Karnataka CET Result 2025 Today at karresults.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Posted on 24 May 2025
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced KCET Result 2025 on May 24, 2025. The results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test was announced at 11.30 am by the Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test can check the results when announced through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET result will also be available at karresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 2 pm today. Based on the revised correct answers (as prepared by the subject experts), the merit list has been prepared and the revised correct answers have been published on the website of the authority.

KCET 2025 was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

KCET Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. 5. Check the result and download it
  6. 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

KCET Results 2025: Direct Link

