Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Alerts KCET 2026 Candidates About Fake Admit Card Links Online; Read Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
15:00 PM

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Summary
In an official post on its ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, KEA cautioned that certain miscreants have created fake websites and links to trick students into sharing personal information
The advisory, issued by Executive Director H Prasanna, highlighted that such fake links are not authorized and should be avoided

A day after releasing the KCET 2026 hall tickets, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a warning to candidates about fraudulent links being circulated on social media claiming to provide access to admit cards.

In an official post on its ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, KEA cautioned that certain miscreants have created fake websites and links to trick students into sharing personal information. The authority emphasized that hall tickets can only be downloaded from the official portal and urged candidates to stay vigilant.

The advisory, issued by Executive Director H Prasanna, highlighted that such fake links are not authorized and should be avoided. Candidates were specifically warned not to click on suspicious URLs or provide sensitive details outside the official website.

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The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 is scheduled to be held on April 23 and April 24, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day, with the morning session from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards only from the official KEA website and carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket, including name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and instructions.

KCET Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on the “KCET Admit Card 2026” link
  • Log in using application number and password
  • View the hall ticket on the screen
  • Download and print a copy for future use

With the examination dates approaching, KEA has reiterated the importance of relying solely on official communication channels to avoid falling victim to online scams.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
15:02 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Admit Card KCET 2026
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