Karnataka PGCET 2026 Portal Activated; KEA Releases Subject-Wise Syllabus, Exam Dates

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially launched the dedicated website for Karnataka PGCET 2026 Along with the launch of the portal, the authority has also published the detailed syllabus for various postgraduate courses.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially launched the dedicated website for Karnataka PGCET 2026, providing essential information for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in the state. Aspirants can now visit the official portal, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026, to access notifications, exam updates, and syllabus documents related to the upcoming entrance examination.

Along with the launch of the portal, the authority has also published the detailed syllabus for various postgraduate courses, including MBA, MCA and multiple engineering disciplines (Computer Science, Electrical Science, and Mechanical Science). Candidates preparing for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 examination can download the course-wise syllabus PDFs directly from the website to better understand the topics and subjects covered in the entrance test.

The syllabus documents provide comprehensive information about the areas from which questions will be asked in the examination. By reviewing the syllabus in advance, candidates can plan their preparation strategy and focus on the relevant subjects included in the test. The authority has advised applicants to carefully go through the syllabus before beginning their preparation.

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The examination schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2026 has also been announced. The entrance test will be conducted separately for management and technical programmes. The MBA and MCA entrance examinations are scheduled to take place on May 14, 2026, while the examinations for ME and MTech programmes will be conducted on May 23, 2026.

The entrance examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will be given a duration of 120 minutes to complete the test. The examination is conducted to facilitate admission to postgraduate courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

The application process for Karnataka PGCET 2026 is expected to begin soon. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official website once the registration window opens.

To be eligible for the entrance examination, candidates must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The Karnataka PGCET exam serves as the gateway for admission to several postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch offered by colleges and universities in Karnataka.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for the latest updates regarding the application process, exam instructions, and other important announcements related to Karnataka PGCET 2026.

Find the direct syllabus download link here.