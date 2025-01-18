KCET Timetable 2025 Issued for UG, PG Courses- Check Full Schedule Inside

Summary Eligible candidates who wish to check the Common Entrance Exam timetable can find it on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in KCET registration process is set to commence on January 23 and will conclude on February 21, 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Exam 2025 timetable for UG, PG courses. Eligible candidates who wish to check the Common Entrance Exam timetable can find it on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET registration process is set to commence on January 23 and will conclude on February 21, 2025. The examination will be held on April 16, 17 and 18, 2025. On April 16 and 17, the exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

Karnataka DCET examination will be held on May 31, 2025. The registration process will begin on April 24 and will close on May 10, 2025. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. As per the schedule, PGCET 2025 registration process begins on April 24 and will conclude on May 10, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/ M.Architecture/ MCA/ MBA. The examination for M.E/M.Tech/ M.Architecture will be held on May 31, 2025 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and examination for MCA/ MBA will be held on June 22, 2025 in two shifts- MCA will be held in first shift from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and MBA will be held in second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Post Baccalaureate registration will commence on April 24 and end on May 10, 2025. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 12 noon on June 22, 2025.

KCET 2025 Timetable: Steps to download

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on the Karnataka Common Entrance Exam 2025 timetable link available on the home page A new PDF file will open Check the dates and other details and download it Take a printout of the same for further reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.