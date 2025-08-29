Karnataka Examinations Authority

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to Be Released Today at kea.kar.nic.in- Check Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
13:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have participated in the UGCET counselling can access their allotment status through the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in
As part of the round 2 counselling, KEA will first publish a mock allotment result on August 29

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 29, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the UGCET counselling can access their allotment status through the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The seat allotment applies to a wide range of UGCET courses, including Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, BSc (Nursing), Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

After the announcement of the results, candidates will be able to exercise Choice 1 or Choice 4 to confirm or forgo the allotted seat, as per KEA's counselling protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the round 2 counselling, KEA will first publish a mock allotment result on August 29, giving candidates the opportunity to make changes to their options before the final seat allotment is issued.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

2. Click on KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the KEA website for updates on timelines and further instructions regarding the next steps in the admission process.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
13:28 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2025 seat allotment Karnataka Examination Authority
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Directs HEIs to Submit Preventive Vigilance Reports - Check Deadline and Guidelin. . .

DNB

DNB Exam Revaluation Row: Delhi HC asks NBE, Centre to Respond to Plea

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 for Graduate-Level Posts Soon; Over 8,000 Vacancies to Be. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Release - Check Download Steps and Updated Qualifying Cutoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

UGC Directs HEIs to Submit Preventive Vigilance Reports - Check Deadline and Guidelin. . .

DNB

DNB Exam Revaluation Row: Delhi HC asks NBE, Centre to Respond to Plea

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 for Graduate-Level Posts Soon; Over 8,000 Vacancies to Be. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Release - Check Download Steps and Updated Qualifying Cutoffs

ATMA 2025

ATMA Admit Card 2025 for August Session Released - Download Link and Exam Details

Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF SI Recruitment 2024: Zone-Wise Vacancy Out; Check Preference Form Submission Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality