KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to Be Released Today at kea.kar.nic.in- Check Updates Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 29, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the UGCET counselling can access their allotment status through the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The seat allotment applies to a wide range of UGCET courses, including Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, BSc (Nursing), Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

After the announcement of the results, candidates will be able to exercise Choice 1 or Choice 4 to confirm or forgo the allotted seat, as per KEA's counselling protocol.

As part of the round 2 counselling, KEA will first publish a mock allotment result on August 29, giving candidates the opportunity to make changes to their options before the final seat allotment is issued.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

2. Click on KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the KEA website for updates on timelines and further instructions regarding the next steps in the admission process.