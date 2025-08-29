Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
16:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the revised schedule, the final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be announced later
Candidates allotted seats in this round will have the option to select Choice I (accept and freeze the seat) or Choice 4 (decline the seat and participate in the next round), depending on their preferences

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 of the KCET 2025 counselling today. Candidates who participated in the second phase of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) counselling can check and download their KCET Round 2 seat allotment results from the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be announced later. KEA has advised candidates to keep monitoring the portal for updates.

Candidates allotted seats in this round will have the option to select Choice I (accept and freeze the seat) or Choice 4 (decline the seat and participate in the next round), depending on their preferences. This applies to a wide range of UGCET courses including Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Science, Pharmacy, B.Sc Nursing, Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the KCET Round 2 provisional/mock seat allotment result 2025 link on the homepage
  3. Log in using your credentials
  4. View and download the seat allotment result
  5. Take a printout for future reference

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the guidelines for seat acceptance and report to the allotted colleges within the given timeline after final allotment is published.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
16:20 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority KCET 2025 seat allotment Results out
Similar stories
KSET 2025

KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Apply by September 18 at cetonline.karnataka.gov. . .

Heavy rainfall

Jammu Schools to Remain Closed Till August 30 Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding; Online Clas. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates El. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Released by NBEMS Following Supreme Court Order; Response She. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KSET 2025

KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Apply by September 18 at cetonline.karnataka.gov. . .

Heavy rainfall

Jammu Schools to Remain Closed Till August 30 Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding; Online Clas. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates El. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET PG Scorecard 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link To Download. . .

Google Developer Groups

GDG Kolkata to Host Google I/O Extended 2025, Spotlighting Global Tech Trends

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Released by NBEMS Following Supreme Court Order; Response She. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality