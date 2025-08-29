KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Link Here

Summary According to the revised schedule, the final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be announced later Candidates allotted seats in this round will have the option to select Choice I (accept and freeze the seat) or Choice 4 (decline the seat and participate in the next round), depending on their preferences

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 of the KCET 2025 counselling today. Candidates who participated in the second phase of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) counselling can check and download their KCET Round 2 seat allotment results from the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be announced later. KEA has advised candidates to keep monitoring the portal for updates.

Candidates allotted seats in this round will have the option to select Choice I (accept and freeze the seat) or Choice 4 (decline the seat and participate in the next round), depending on their preferences. This applies to a wide range of UGCET courses including Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Science, Pharmacy, B.Sc Nursing, Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the KCET Round 2 provisional/mock seat allotment result 2025 link on the homepage Log in using your credentials View and download the seat allotment result Take a printout for future reference

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the guidelines for seat acceptance and report to the allotted colleges within the given timeline after final allotment is published.