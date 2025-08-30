KCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 to Be Released Shortly- Read Key Updates

Summary Candidates who have registered for Round 2 counselling can check the final seat allotment result through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in The final results of the second round of UGCET will be announced only for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, etc. and AYUSH courses

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the final seat allotment result for Round 2 of KCET 2025 counselling today, August 30, after 3 PM. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check their results on the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to an update on the official portal, the result will be declared post 3:00 PM and will cover seat allotments for several undergraduate professional courses. These include Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, and AYUSH programmes.

To check the KCET Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025, candidates need to visit the KEA website and click on the relevant link for Round 2 allotment. Upon entering their login credentials, the seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of the allotment letter for future use.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official notification, for the convenience of candidates, all cancelled seats (if any) will also be included in this round. The seat allotment process has been re-run using the same set of options and priorities that eligible candidates had entered during Round 2. KEA has clarified that there is no provision to change options for this round, but there remains a possibility of higher-order seat allotment based on availability and merit.

The announcement of this final result marks an important milestone for aspirants seeking admission into professional undergraduate courses in Karnataka for the academic year 2025–26. Candidates are urged to regularly check the official website for further instructions regarding admission reporting and document verification.