Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared- Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 99.5%

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
15:24 PM

Summary
A total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the Kerala Class 10 board exam 2025, out of which 4,24,583 have been declared pass
The results of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations will also be declared

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the Kerala SSLC Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in from 4 pm onwards.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2025 stands at 99.5%. A total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the Kerala Class 10 board exam 2025, out of which 4,24,583 have been declared pass.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025: List of websites to check

kbpe.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The results of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations will also be declared.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official websites
  2. Click on SSLC Kerala Results 2024 link available on the home page
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the results and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future use
Last updated on 09 May 2025
