Flood

Kashmir Schools, Colleges Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall and Rising Water Levels

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
14:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, issued an advisory citing the Indian Meteorological Department’s report, which predicted continued rainfall until mid-day and warned of rising water levels in rivers
Extending the precautionary move, the government has ordered that all government and private schools in the Jammu division will also remain closed today

In view of incessant rainfall across the Kashmir valley, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the closure of all schools and colleges today, September 3.

The office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, issued an advisory citing the Indian Meteorological Department’s report, which predicted continued rainfall until mid-day and warned of rising water levels in rivers.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, schools and colleges across Kashmir division shall remain closed today on 03.09.2025 as a precautionary measure,” the advisory stated on the official X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of School Education, Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, also issued a cautionary note highlighting the risks of “heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts”, which could result in waterlogging, damage to roads, and threats to school infrastructure, ANI reported.

Extending the precautionary move, the government has ordered that all government and private schools in the Jammu division will also remain closed today.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near water bodies, and use emergency helplines — 112 or 6005953255 — in case of urgent situations.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
14:16 PM
Flood Jammu and Kashmir Heavy rainfall
Similar stories
ICAR

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Begins: Registration Open for Agriculture & Allied Sciences

bseb

BSEB Extends Registration Date For Bihar Class Board Exam 2027- Check Official Notice. . .

AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAR

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Begins: Registration Open for Agriculture & Allied Sciences

bseb

BSEB Extends Registration Date For Bihar Class Board Exam 2027- Check Official Notice. . .

AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelin. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality