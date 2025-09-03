Kashmir Schools, Colleges Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall and Rising Water Levels

Summary The office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, issued an advisory citing the Indian Meteorological Department’s report, which predicted continued rainfall until mid-day and warned of rising water levels in rivers Extending the precautionary move, the government has ordered that all government and private schools in the Jammu division will also remain closed today

In view of incessant rainfall across the Kashmir valley, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the closure of all schools and colleges today, September 3.

The office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, issued an advisory citing the Indian Meteorological Department’s report, which predicted continued rainfall until mid-day and warned of rising water levels in rivers.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, schools and colleges across Kashmir division shall remain closed today on 03.09.2025 as a precautionary measure,” the advisory stated on the official X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of School Education, Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, also issued a cautionary note highlighting the risks of “heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts”, which could result in waterlogging, damage to roads, and threats to school infrastructure, ANI reported.

Extending the precautionary move, the government has ordered that all government and private schools in the Jammu division will also remain closed today.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near water bodies, and use emergency helplines — 112 or 6005953255 — in case of urgent situations.