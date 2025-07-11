JoSAA

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Key Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
12:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in
According to the schedule, the online reporting with fee payment/ document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done from July 11 to July 14, 2025

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is expected to issue the JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 5 today, July 11, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the online reporting with fee payment/ document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done from July 11 to July 14, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 14, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues, if any/ last date to respond to queries is July 15, 2025. Candidates can initiate to withdraw seats and exit from the seat allocation process from July 12 to July 14, 2025 and the last day to respond to withdrawal query is July 15, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

2. Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
12:33 PM
JoSAA seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
BITSAT 2025

BITS Pilani Declares BITSAT 2025 Iteration 1 Result, Seat Confirmation by July 14

Assam government

Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Check BTech Schedule . . .

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Issues Revised Class 12 Mark Sheets, Certificates for 2025 Exams - All De. . .

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Answer Key 2025 Released by WBJEEB - Download Link and Objection Submission St. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BITSAT 2025

BITS Pilani Declares BITSAT 2025 Iteration 1 Result, Seat Confirmation by July 14

Assam government

Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Check BTech Schedule . . .

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Issues Revised Class 12 Mark Sheets, Certificates for 2025 Exams - All De. . .

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Answer Key 2025 Released by WBJEEB - Download Link and Objection Submission St. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published - Check Reporting Schedule and Detail. . .

scholarship

18th Global Citizen Scholarship Announced - India Shines Bright with 8 Students in th. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality