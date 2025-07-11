JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Key Details Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in According to the schedule, the online reporting with fee payment/ document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done from July 11 to July 14, 2025

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is expected to issue the JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 5 today, July 11, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the online reporting with fee payment/ document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done from July 11 to July 14, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 14, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues, if any/ last date to respond to queries is July 15, 2025. Candidates can initiate to withdraw seats and exit from the seat allocation process from July 12 to July 14, 2025 and the last day to respond to withdrawal query is July 15, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

2. Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.