JoSAA 2025 Round 1 seat Allotment Result OUT at josaa.nic.in- Check Important Dates Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority published the JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on June 14, 2025. The seat allotment result for Round 1 can be checked by candidates on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat can report online for fee payment/ document upload from June 14 to June 18, 2025. The last date of fee payment is June 18, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment attempts before the payment deadline is by June 19, 2025 and the last date to respond to the query is June 20, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in Click on JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

JoSAA 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link