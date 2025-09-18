JKSSB

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled - New Dates Announced for Civil and Electrical Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
10:41 AM

Summary
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has once again postponed the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exams for Electrical and Civil posts.
Through this recruitment process, the JKSSB aims to fill a total of 800 Junior Engineer posts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has once again postponed the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exams for Electrical and Civil posts. As per the revised schedule, the JE Electrical OMR-based written exam will now be held on October 25, 2025, while the JE Civil exam will be conducted on November 2, 2025.

According to the official notification, admit cards for the JE Electrical exam will be issued on October 20 via the JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the JE Civil exam will be able to download their admit cards from October 27.

The JE Electrical exam was initially scheduled for August 24 across 35 centres, but was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. On that day, the exam was completed at 34 venues, but could not be held at one centre, leading to its cancellation. The test was rescheduled for September 21, but has now been further postponed to October 25.

Similarly, the JE Civil exam, originally scheduled for August 31 and later moved to September 7, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions across the Union Territory.

Through this recruitment process, the JKSSB aims to fill a total of 800 Junior Engineer posts, including 292 vacancies in Electrical and 508 vacancies in Civil. The exams will be conducted in OMR-based format.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official JKSSB website for timely updates regarding admit cards, exam schedules, and other notifications.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
10:42 AM
JKSSB Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board Junior Engineer (JE)
