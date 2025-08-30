JKSSB JE (Civil) Exam 2025 Postponed Again Due to Weather Conditions- Read Notice Here

Summary The announcement was made through an official notice available on the JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in This is the second time the exam has been postponed. It was initially scheduled for August 31, 2025, before being rescheduled to September 7, and now stands indefinitely postponed once again

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has once again postponed the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment examination scheduled for September 7, 2025, citing prevailing weather conditions across the region. The announcement was made through an official notice available on the JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR-based examination is part of the recruitment process to fill 508 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) Department and the Jal Shakti Department of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time the exam has been postponed. It was initially scheduled for August 31, 2025, before being rescheduled to September 7, and now stands indefinitely postponed once again.

An excerpt from the official notice reads, “It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the OMR Based Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), advertised vide Notification No. 03 of 2025 dated 24.04.2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 31.08.2025 and was rescheduled on 07.09.2025, is hereby postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time.”

The Board has advised all candidates to regularly check the official JKSSB website for further updates regarding the revised examination schedule.

The repeated postponements have left aspirants awaiting clarity, as the recruitment holds significant importance for engineering graduates seeking government employment in the Union Territory.