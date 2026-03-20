Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Opens JKCET 2026 Application Window at jkbopee.gov.in; Get Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
13:09 PM

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Summary
The application window will remain open until April 1, 2026, with no indication of an extension
According to the official notification, candidates seeking admission to BE and BTech programmes in government and private engineering colleges must complete the online application process through the official website, jkbopee.gov.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has commenced the application process for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply for engineering admissions in the Union Territory. The application window will remain open until April 1, 2026, with no indication of an extension.

According to the official notification, candidates seeking admission to BE and BTech programmes in government and private engineering colleges must complete the online application process through the official website, jkbopee.gov.in, within the stipulated deadline.

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, and the fee payment, along with document uploads, must be completed by the closing date. Failure to do so will result in the application being considered incomplete.

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To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as core subjects, securing a minimum aggregate of 45% to 50% marks, depending on the category.

The JKCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted annually to facilitate admissions into undergraduate engineering courses across the Union Territory. The test serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue technical education in Jammu and Kashmir.

To apply, candidates must register on the official portal, fill in personal and academic details, upload the required documents in the prescribed format, and complete the fee payment process online. After submission, applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

With the deadline approaching, candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
13:11 PM
Jammu And Kashmir JKCET 2025
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