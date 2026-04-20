APSCHE

APSCHE Releases AP LAWCET 2026 Hall Ticket Ahead of May 4 Exam; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
11:23 AM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The AP LAWCET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 4 in online mode across designated centres

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2026. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 4 in online mode across designated centres. The test will be held in two shifts. The first shift, scheduled from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, is for candidates seeking admission to the 3-year LLB programme. The second shift, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm, will be conducted for the 5-year LLB course and the PGLCET (LLM programme).

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

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  1. Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. On homepage, click on admit card link
  3. Candidates should provide their registration number and password and click on submit
  4. AP LAWCET hall ticket will appear on screen
  5. Go through the same and download it
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference

According to the official schedule, the application process for AP LAWCET 2026 began on February 12, with March 12 being the last date for submission without a late fee. The council provided extended deadlines with late fees ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 until March 28. A correction window was opened on March 30 for applicants to make necessary changes in their forms.

Following the examination, the preliminary answer key will be released on May 7, and candidates will be allowed to raise objections until May 9. The results of AP LAWCET 2026 are expected to be announced on May 18.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions related to the examination.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
11:23 AM
APSCHE AP LAWCET Admit Card
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