JEECUP Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Read Latest Details

Summary Once released, candidates will be able to download the JEECUP 2025 admit cards from the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in According to the official schedule, the application deadline for the entrance test was April 30, which was extended to May 10

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) Polytechnic and Post Diploma Industrial Safety courses admit cards today, May 14. Once released, candidates will be able to download the JEECUP 2025 admit cards from the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the application deadline for the entrance test was April 30, which was extended to May 10. The application form correction window closed yesterday, May 13. The exam for groups A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L and K1 to K8 will begin on May 20 and end on May 28.

The UPJEE 2025 Answer Key will be published on June 2 and candidates will be able to raise objections against it till June 4. The results for the same will be announced on June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases, and the detailed schedule will be announced later. The last date for admission is July 31.

JEECUP Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in Open the JEECUP/UPJEE 2025 admit card download link Enter your login details Submit and download the admit card Take a printout of the same for further reference