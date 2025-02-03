JEE Mains Session 2 Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Apply by this date

Summary Candidates who wish to appear in the second session of JEE Main can register themselves at jeemain.nta.nic.in The last date for registration is February 25, till 9 PM while the appilation fee can be paid till 11.50 PM on the same day

The registration process for the Second Session of the Joint Entrance Examination has commenced on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who wish to appear in the second session of JEE Main can register themselves at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date for registration is February 25, till 9 PM while the appilation fee can be paid till 11.50 PM on the same day.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the exam between April 1 and April 8. The schedule, city intimation slip and admit cards of the exam will be issued to the candidates in due course.

New candidates will have to register themselves on the official website and then fill up the application form. On the other,candidates who have already appeared in Session 1 and wishes to appear in Session 2 will only have to fill up the application form and pay application fee.

How to register for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under 'Candidate Activity' click on the JEE Main Session 2 Registration link

Step 3: If you are an existing candidate click on login else click on new registration

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference