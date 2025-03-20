JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Issued- Get Direct Link to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip on March 20, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2025 session 2 can check the exam city slip on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The B.E/B.Tech examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. The exam on the first four days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and on the fifth day the exam will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B.Arch- 2A paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A and 2B will be held from 9 pm to 12.30 pm on April 9.
JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: Steps to download city intimation slip
- Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
- Check and download the exam city slip
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further use
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main Session 2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Direct Link