JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Issued- Get Direct Link to Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
16:55 PM

File Image

Candidates who will be appearing for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2025 session 2 can check the exam city slip on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in
According to the schedule, the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip on March 20, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2025 session 2 can check the exam city slip on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The B.E/B.Tech examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. The exam on the first four days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and on the fifth day the exam will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B.Arch- 2A paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A and 2B will be held from 9 pm to 12.30 pm on April 9.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: Steps to download city intimation slip

  1. Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
  5. Check and download the exam city slip
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main Session 2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

Last updated on 20 Mar 2025
16:57 PM
National Testing Agency JEE Mains 2025 exam city allotment
