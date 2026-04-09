National Testing Agency

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Wraps Up With 92% Attendance; Paper 1 Answer Key on April 11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
15:11 PM

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Summary
According to official data, a total of 11,65,452 candidates registered for the examination, of whom over 10 lakh candidates appeared
The examination was conducted in computer-based mode on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 across 566 centres in 304 Indian cities and 14 international locations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully concluded the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 Session 2 on April 8, with an overall attendance of 92.1%, reflecting strong participation across the country and abroad.

According to official data, a total of 11,65,452 candidates registered for the examination, of whom over 10 lakh candidates appeared.

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered in India along with 4,229 candidates overseas, with attendance recorded at around 93%. Aadhaar authentication for this paper stood at 97%, indicating streamlined verification processes.

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In Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning), 54,953 candidates in India and 270 internationally had registered. The attendance for this paper was comparatively lower at 73%, though Aadhaar authentication remained consistent at 97%.

The examination was conducted in computer-based mode on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 across 566 centres in 304 Indian cities and 14 international locations.

Despite logistical challenges such as power outages at centres in Riyadh and internet restrictions in Manipur, the NTA stated that the examination process remained smooth due to effective coordination, technological support, and advance planning. The agency also aligned the exam schedule with Class 12 board examinations to minimise clashes and ease the burden on students.

As per the schedule, the question papers will be released on April 9, followed by the provisional answer key on April 11. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of ₹200 per question.

The final results and rankings for Paper 1 are expected to be announced by April 20.

With the conclusion of Session 2, candidates now await the release of answer keys and results, which will determine eligibility for the next stage of the engineering admission process in India.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
15:11 PM
National Testing Agency NTA JEE Main 2026 Answer Key
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