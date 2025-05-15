JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow- Details Here

Summary Candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in To raise objections against the paper 2 provisional answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2, paper 2 examination tomorrow i.e. May 16. Candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the JEE Main paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) answer key, the agency also shared question papers and candidates' recorded responses. To raise objections against the paper 2 provisional answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 16 May 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No Challenge will be accepted after 16 May 2025 (11:50 PM),” NTA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 results will be published based on the revised final answer keys.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the agency informed further.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.