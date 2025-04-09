JEE Advanced 2025: Registration begins for foreign national and OCI/PIO candidates; Details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.i According to the schedule, the application process for JEE Advanced 2025 began on April 7, 2025, at the official website for foreign national candidates, including OCIS and PIO candidates

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, commenced the registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 for foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the application process for JEE Advanced 2025 began on April 7, 2025, at the official website for foreign national candidates, including OCIS and PIO candidates. The deadline for online registration is May 2, 2025 (23:59 IST), whereas May 5, 2025, will be the last date for filling out the application fee (23:59 (IST)).

JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and the result is expected by June 2. A copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2025 website on May 22, 2025. Candidates who pass the JEE (Advanced) 2025 exam can participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for admission into IITs. Seat allotments across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be handled through a common process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the registration link Enter your details in the fields provided Pay the registration fees and click submit

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.