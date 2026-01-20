JAC Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out; Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Summary The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has issued the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website jacexamportal.in.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has issued the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website jacexamportal.in.

To access the JAC Class 10 and 12 admit cards, schools are required to log in using their school ID and password on the official portal. The admit cards will be distributed to students by their respective schools ahead of the examinations.

As per the official schedule, the JAC Class 10 board examinations 2026 will be conducted from February 3 to February 17 in the morning shift. The Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 3 and conclude on February 23, and will be held in the afternoon session. Both secondary and intermediate examinations will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and in a single shift per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council has also announced the schedule for practical and viva-voce examinations, which will be held from February 24 to March 7, 2026, following the completion of the theory papers.

The JAC 2026 admit cards carry essential details required on the examination day. These include the student’s name, roll number, photograph, guardian’s name, examination date and time, subject-wise schedule, exam centre name and address, along with important exam day instructions and other key information. Students are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to their school authorities immediately.

Along with the release of admit cards, JAC has issued exam day guidelines for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates must reach their respective examination centres by 9.30 AM. An additional 15 minutes will be provided for reading the question paper before the start of the exam. Students are permitted to use only blue or black pens while writing the examination.

The council has further clarified that no student will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the exam ends. Carrying the admit card is mandatory, and entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without the Class 10 or Class 12 hall ticket.

Students and schools are advised to regularly check the official JAC website for further updates related to the JAC board exams 2026.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.