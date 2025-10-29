IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 348 Posts Today at ippbonline.com

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the bank’s official website — ippbonline.com Through this recruitment drive, IPPB aims to fill 348 GDS vacancies across its network

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will close the online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment today, October 29, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the bank’s official website — ippbonline.com.

Through this recruitment drive, IPPB aims to fill 348 GDS vacancies across its network. Applicants are required to hold a graduation degree in any discipline — whether through regular or distance learning mode — from a university, institution, or board recognized by the Government of India or approved by a government regulatory body.

As per the official notification, candidates must be between 20 and 35 years of age as on August 1, 2025, to be eligible for the post.

The application fee for the IPPB GDS recruitment is ₹750, applicable to all candidates. The bank has advised applicants to verify their eligibility before paying the fee, as applications once submitted cannot be withdrawn, and fees are non-refundable under any circumstances.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Direct Link