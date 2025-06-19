ICSI CSEET
ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration Begins at icsi.edu- Direct Link Here
Posted on 19 Jun 2025
14:51 PM
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) opened the registration window for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session. Candidates who wish to apply for the ICSI CSEET November 2025 exam can submit their application forms on the official website at icsi.edu.
The application deadline for ICSI CSEET 2025 is till 15 October 2025. Notably, the ICSI CSEET 2025 examination will be conducted on November 8, 2025. The examination will be conducted in a remote-proctored mannr for 120 minutes.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for Class 12 can apply for ICSI CSEET 2025. The examination fee is Rs 2000.
ICSI CSEET November 2025: Direct Link
