ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration Begins at icsi.edu- Direct Link Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) opened the registration window for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session. Candidates who wish to apply for the ICSI CSEET November 2025 exam can submit their application forms on the official website at icsi.edu.

The application deadline for ICSI CSEET 2025 is till 15 October 2025. Notably, the ICSI CSEET 2025 examination will be conducted on November 8, 2025. The examination will be conducted in a remote-proctored mannr for 120 minutes.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for Class 12 can apply for ICSI CSEET 2025. The examination fee is Rs 2000.

ICSI CSEET November 2025: Direct Link

ICSI CSEET November 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu Click on latest updates link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will get ICSI CSEET November 2025 registration link Click on the link and enter the registration details Next, login to the page and fill the application form Make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a printout of the same for further use