MHT CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Applications Open Till March 25

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
12:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and integrated management and computer application programmes can now submit their applications until March 25 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
The entrance test is conducted for admission to courses such as BBA, BBM, BMS, BCA, BHMCT, and integrated MBA and MCA programmes offered by institutes across Maharashtra

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has once again extended the registration deadline for the MAH CET 2026 examination. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and integrated management and computer application programmes can now submit their applications until March 25 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to courses such as BBA, BBM, BMS, BCA, BHMCT, and integrated MBA and MCA programmes offered by institutes across Maharashtra. This marks the second extension of the deadline, which was initially set for March 4 and later pushed to March 18.

According to the revised schedule, the MAH CET 2026 examination for BBA, BCA, BMS, and BHMCT courses will be held from April 28 to April 30. The test will take place in computer-based mode across 36 districts within Maharashtra and more than 12 districts outside the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants belonging to the open category, outside Maharashtra state (OMS), and Jammu & Kashmir migrant categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹1,300. Meanwhile, candidates from Maharashtra’s backward classes and persons with disabilities (PwD) are required to pay ₹1,000.

The MAH CET 2026 paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions to be attempted within 90 minutes. The question paper is divided into four sections: Logical and Arithmetic Reasoning (40 questions), English Language (30 questions), General Knowledge (15 questions), and Computer Awareness (15 questions). Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
12:47 PM
MHT CET 2026 MHT CET
Similar stories
WB JELET 2026

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration Begins - Link, Steps and Exam Centre Preference Guideli. . .

NCERT

No New NCERT Books for Classes 10, 11 in 2026; Phased Rollout for Other Grades Contin. . .

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Candidate List Remains Unchanged; All. . .

CUET PG 2026

NTA Releases CUET PG 2026 Admit Card for March 24-27 Exams; Hall Ticket Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB JELET 2026

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration Begins - Link, Steps and Exam Centre Preference Guideli. . .

NCERT

No New NCERT Books for Classes 10, 11 in 2026; Phased Rollout for Other Grades Contin. . .

sports day

Fitness and mental agility shape smart students

NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Candidate List Remains Unchanged; All. . .

CUET PG 2026

NTA Releases CUET PG 2026 Admit Card for March 24-27 Exams; Hall Ticket Link Here

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out for All Papers; Result and Merit List Today - Check Up. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality