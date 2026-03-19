MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Applications Open Till March 25

Summary Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and integrated management and computer application programmes can now submit their applications until March 25 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org The entrance test is conducted for admission to courses such as BBA, BBM, BMS, BCA, BHMCT, and integrated MBA and MCA programmes offered by institutes across Maharashtra

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has once again extended the registration deadline for the MAH CET 2026 examination. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and integrated management and computer application programmes can now submit their applications until March 25 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to courses such as BBA, BBM, BMS, BCA, BHMCT, and integrated MBA and MCA programmes offered by institutes across Maharashtra. This marks the second extension of the deadline, which was initially set for March 4 and later pushed to March 18.

According to the revised schedule, the MAH CET 2026 examination for BBA, BCA, BMS, and BHMCT courses will be held from April 28 to April 30. The test will take place in computer-based mode across 36 districts within Maharashtra and more than 12 districts outside the state.

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Applicants belonging to the open category, outside Maharashtra state (OMS), and Jammu & Kashmir migrant categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹1,300. Meanwhile, candidates from Maharashtra’s backward classes and persons with disabilities (PwD) are required to pay ₹1,000.

The MAH CET 2026 paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions to be attempted within 90 minutes. The question paper is divided into four sections: Logical and Arithmetic Reasoning (40 questions), English Language (30 questions), General Knowledge (15 questions), and Computer Awareness (15 questions). Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.