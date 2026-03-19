Rajasthan Board Likely to Announce RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

Summary Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 on March 20, according to multiple media reports. Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks. Reports also indicate that the Class 12 results are likely to be released later this month.

RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore stated during a recent press briefing that the evaluation process is currently underway and efforts are being made to release the results within the expected timeline. Students will be required to enter their roll numbers on the official portal to check their scores.

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The RBSE conducted the Class 10 board examinations for around 175 subjects between February 12 and February 28, 2026.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link “Main Examination Results 2026” on the homepage

Select “RBSE Secondary Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and submit

View and download your result

Take a printout for future reference

In the previous academic year, the board declared Class 10 results on May 28, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.60%.