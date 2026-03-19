WB JELET 2026

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration Begins - Link, Steps and Exam Centre Preference Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
12:44 PM

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Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the registration window for the upcoming Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026.
Interested candidates can now apply through the official website (wbjeeb.nic.in) until April 6.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the registration window for the upcoming Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website (wbjeeb.nic.in) until April 6.

The WBJEEB JELET 2026 facilitates direct admission into the second year, or third semester, of undergraduate courses such as BTech, BE, and BPharm offered by various universities and colleges across West Bengal.

WBJEEB JELET 2026: Steps to Apply

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  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on ‘JELET’ under the “Examinations” section.
  • Select the registration link.
  • Fill out the online application form with personal and academic details.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee via online payment methods.
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the application window closes, registered candidates will be allowed to edit information in their form from April 8 to 9, 2026.

Exam City Preferences

Along with the registration commencement, the Board has also informed candidates about the number of exam city preferences that can be selected and the specific zones.

  • Candidates domiciled in West Bengal will have to choose any three centre options from the different districts in that state, from the zones specified by the Board.
  • Candidates domiciled in Tripura will have to choose any three centre options from the different districts in that state, from the zones specified by the Board.
  • Candidates domiciled in states/UTs other than West Bengal or Tripura will have to choose any three centre options from the zones specified by the Board.

According to the official schedule, the admit card will be available for download from June 5, and the exam is scheduled for June 13, 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates related to exam guidelines and any changes to the schedule.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
12:45 PM
WB JELET 2026 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE JELET Registration
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