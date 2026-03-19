RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 Release Date Declared; Objection Window Open Till March 26

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination will be able to access the provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, from March 20, 2026 The objection window will remain open until March 26, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the release date for the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination will be able to access the provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, from March 20, 2026.

According to the official notification, the link to view the answer key and raise objections will be activated at 5 PM on March 20 on the official websites of regional RRBs. The objection window will remain open until March 26, 2026.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key will be required to pay a fee of ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. The board has stated that if an objection is found to be valid, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded after deducting bank charges.

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The RRB ALP Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted from February 13 to February 18, 2026, across multiple centres.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their answer key:

Visit the official website of the respective RRB region. Click on the “RRB ALP Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage. Enter login credentials on the new page. Submit the details to view the answer key. Download and review the response sheet. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline, as no challenges will be accepted after March 26.