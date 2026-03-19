Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 Release Date Declared; Objection Window Open Till March 26

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2026
13:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination will be able to access the provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, from March 20, 2026
The objection window will remain open until March 26, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the release date for the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination will be able to access the provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, from March 20, 2026.

According to the official notification, the link to view the answer key and raise objections will be activated at 5 PM on March 20 on the official websites of regional RRBs. The objection window will remain open until March 26, 2026.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key will be required to pay a fee of ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. The board has stated that if an objection is found to be valid, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded after deducting bank charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB ALP Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted from February 13 to February 18, 2026, across multiple centres.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their answer key:

  1. Visit the official website of the respective RRB region.
  2. Click on the “RRB ALP Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter login credentials on the new page.
  4. Submit the details to view the answer key.
  5. Download and review the response sheet.
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline, as no challenges will be accepted after March 26.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2026
13:17 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam loco pilot Answer Key
Similar stories
West Asia conflict

1,000 Indians Still in Iran; 23,000 Students in Gulf Miss CBSE Exam 2026 Amid West As. . .

AP ICET 2026

AP ICET 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Extended; Revised Schedule and Exam Detail. . .

MHT CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Applications Open Till March 25

WB JELET 2026

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration Begins - Link, Steps and Exam Centre Preference Guideli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
West Asia conflict

1,000 Indians Still in Iran; 23,000 Students in Gulf Miss CBSE Exam 2026 Amid West As. . .

AP ICET 2026

AP ICET 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Extended; Revised Schedule and Exam Detail. . .

MHT CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Applications Open Till March 25

WB JELET 2026

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration Begins - Link, Steps and Exam Centre Preference Guideli. . .

NCERT

No New NCERT Books for Classes 10, 11 in 2026; Phased Rollout for Other Grades Contin. . .

sports day

Fitness and mental agility shape smart students

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality