AP ICET 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Extended; Revised Schedule and Exam Details

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the application deadline for the AP ICET 2026 examination once again. The application process is currently underway on the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the application deadline for the AP ICET 2026 examination once again, offering candidates additional time to complete their registration. As per the revised schedule, applicants can now submit their forms without any late fee until March 23, 2026, through the official portal (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET).

The application process is currently underway on the official website, and candidates are encouraged to complete their registration within the stipulated timeline to avoid incurring additional charges. After March 23, applicants will still be able to apply, but with varying late fees depending on the submission date.

According to the updated schedule, candidates can submit their applications with a late fee of ₹1,000 until March 26, ₹2,000 until March 29, ₹4,000 until April 1, and ₹10,000 until April 5, 2026. The application correction window will open on April 6, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

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To apply for AP ICET 2026, candidates must visit the official website and begin with the “Eligibility and Fee Payment” section. After entering the required personal details and completing the fee payment, applicants need to fill out the complete application form and submit it online. It is advisable to download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

The hall tickets will be made available for download from April 15 onwards, and the examination will be conducted on May 2 in two sessions (9 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM).

AP ICET is a key entrance examination for admission to management programmes in Andhra Pradesh.