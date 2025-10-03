IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued at ibps.in - Hall Ticket Download Link & Exam Details

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card download facility will remain active until the examination day, October 12, 2025.

Download Steps

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in. Click on the link for IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2025. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. Submit the details and download the admit card. Take a printout for future use.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or driving license, to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these mandatory documents.

Candidates who qualify in the Main exam will be shortlisted for the interview round, which will be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by IBPS. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both the Main examination and the interview, with an 80:20 weightage ratio.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards and follow all instructions provided. For further updates and notifications, they should regularly visit the official IBPS website.

Find the direct admit card download link here.