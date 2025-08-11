Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Begins Application For 700+ Apprentice Posts- Eligibility and Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
12:32 PM

Summary
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 750 posts in the organisation
As per the schedule, the online examination will be held on August 24, 2025

The Indian Overseas Bank, IOB invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on August 10, 2025 and will close on August 20, 2025. The online examination will be held on August 24, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates who wish to apply online should have a degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years as on cut-off date viz. 01.08.2025 for General Category and EWS Candidates, the Date of Birth should fall between 01.08.1997 and 01.08.2005 wherein both the dates are inclusive.

The application fee is Rs 472 for PwBD, Rs 708 for Female/ST/ST category candidates and Rs 944 for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

