Indian Navy

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in- Eligibility details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
16:38 PM

File Image

Summary
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 270 posts in the organisation

The Indian Navy invited applications for Short Service Commission Officer for various entries. Candidates who wish to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 270 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on February 8 and will end on February 25, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have graduated/ post-graduated or in the final year with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA OR Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Executive Branch: 154 posts

Education Branch: 15 posts

Technical Branch: 101 posts

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in
  2. Click on Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Click on submit and then login to the account
  5. Once done, fill the application form and upload the documents required
  6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout of the same for further use

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Indian Navy Recruitment
