Agniveer

Agniveer Recruitment: Indian Navy and SSC Sign MoU to Conduct Entrance Test Nationwide

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
15:33 PM

Indian Navy X account

Summary
The Indian Navy and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for the recruitment of Agniveer personnel.
The Indian Navy and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for the recruitment of Agniveer personnel. The agreement was formalised on January 28, 2026, in New Delhi and marks a significant step towards strengthening transparency, fairness and credibility in the Navy’s recruitment framework.

As per the MoU, the SSC will be responsible for conducting the INET for the selection of Agniveer (Senior Secondary Recruit and Matric Recruit) and SSR (Medical) candidates. The examination will be held on an all-India basis in online mode, ensuring participation and representation from all 28 states and 8 Union Territories across the country.

The collaboration aims to introduce a structured, standardised and technology-driven examination process for Indian Navy recruitment. According to the agreement, the INET will be administered using advanced examination technologies and will be closely monitored through artificial intelligence-based systems and other modern tools to maintain high levels of integrity, security and operational efficiency during the conduct of the test.

Officials said the partnership between the Indian Navy and SSC is expected to bring greater uniformity and robustness to the recruitment process, particularly under the Agniveer scheme. By leveraging SSC’s expertise in conducting large-scale competitive examinations, the Navy seeks to ensure a more reliable and transparent selection mechanism for aspiring candidates.

The move is being seen as a key reform in defence recruitment, aimed at enhancing public trust while streamlining the selection of personnel through a credible and nationally standardised assessment system.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
15:34 PM
Agniveer memorandum of understanding (MoU) Indian Navy Staff Selection Commission
