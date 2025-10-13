Indian Bank

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

Posted on 13 Oct 2025
Interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their applications immediately through the official website — indianbank.bank.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill various Specialist Officer posts across different departments

Indian Bank is set to close the registration window for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 today, October 13, 2025. Interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their applications immediately through the official website — indianbank.bank.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various Specialist Officer posts across different departments. The selection process includes shortlisting of applications, followed by either an interview or a written/online test. The written test will consist of 160 questions, carrying a maximum of 220 marks, and will be conducted over 2 hours. The exam will be bilingual, available in English and Hindi.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website: indianbank.bank.in
  2. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link on the homepage.
  3. Select the ‘Specialist Officer’ link from the new page.
  4. Register by entering your details and submitting the form.
  5. Log in using the credentials provided after registration.
  6. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
  7. Pay the application fee.
  8. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  9. Print a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges) and Rs 1000 for all others.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to review all eligibility criteria and instructions before applying. As today is the final day for registration, early submission is recommended to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

