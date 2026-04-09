Bank exams

Indian Bank Begins Recruitment for 350 Specialist Officer Posts; Apply by April 28

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
16:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website
The registration process started on April 8, 2026, and will remain open until April 28, 2026

The Indian Bank has invited online applications for 350 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, offering opportunities across various roles in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website.

The registration process started on April 8, 2026, and will remain open until April 28, 2026.

Selection Process

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment process will include:

  • Shortlisting of applications
  • Followed by either a written/online test and/or an interview

The written test will consist of:

  • 120 questions carrying 180 marks
  • Duration: 2 hours
  • Negative marking: 1/4th marks deducted for each incorrect answer
  • No penalty for unanswered questions

The interview will carry 100 marks.

Minimum qualifying marks:

  • 40% for Unreserved (UR) and EWS candidates
  • 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates

Application Fee

  • Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
  • Rs 1000 for all other categories

Indian Bank SO 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official Indian Bank website
  • Go to the Careers section
  • Click on the Specialist Officer application link
  • Register and fill out the application form
  • Pay the required fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

With a significant number of vacancies, candidates aiming for a career in the banking sector are advised to apply early and prepare thoroughly for the selection process.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
17:08 PM
Bank exams Indian Bank
Similar stories
Assam government

Assam HSLC Result 2026 to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Class 10 Scores Online

Admit Card

AP ECET 2026 Admit Card Released For Engineering, Pharmacy; Exam in Two Shifts

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens JECA 2026 Registration for MCA Admissions; Exam on June 14

School Admission

Delhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026 Schedule Out; DoE Releases Entrance Exam Result . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam government

Assam HSLC Result 2026 to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Class 10 Scores Online

Admit Card

AP ECET 2026 Admit Card Released For Engineering, Pharmacy; Exam in Two Shifts

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens JECA 2026 Registration for MCA Admissions; Exam on June 14

School Admission

Delhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026 Schedule Out; DoE Releases Entrance Exam Result . . .

Class 12

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared; KSEAB Activates Class 12th Score Link Online

National Testing Agency

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Wraps Up With 92% Attendance; Paper 1 Answer Key on April 11

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality