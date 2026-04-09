Bank exams
Indian Bank Begins Recruitment for 350 Specialist Officer Posts; Apply by April 28
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
16:56 PM
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The Indian Bank has invited online applications for 350 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, offering opportunities across various roles in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website.
The registration process started on April 8, 2026, and will remain open until April 28, 2026.
Selection Process
The recruitment process will include:
The written test will consist of:
The interview will carry 100 marks.
Minimum qualifying marks:
Application Fee
Indian Bank SO 2026: Steps to Apply
Candidates can follow these steps:
With a significant number of vacancies, candidates aiming for a career in the banking sector are advised to apply early and prepare thoroughly for the selection process.