Indian Bank Begins Recruitment for 350 Specialist Officer Posts; Apply by April 28

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website The registration process started on April 8, 2026, and will remain open until April 28, 2026

The Indian Bank has invited online applications for 350 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, offering opportunities across various roles in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website.

The registration process started on April 8, 2026, and will remain open until April 28, 2026.

Selection Process

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The recruitment process will include:

Shortlisting of applications

Followed by either a written/online test and/or an interview

The written test will consist of:

120 questions carrying 180 marks

Duration: 2 hours

Negative marking: 1/4th marks deducted for each incorrect answer

No penalty for unanswered questions

The interview will carry 100 marks.

Minimum qualifying marks:

40% for Unreserved (UR) and EWS candidates

35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates

Application Fee

Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Rs 1000 for all other categories

Indian Bank SO 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official Indian Bank website

Go to the Careers section

Click on the Specialist Officer application link

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the required fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

With a significant number of vacancies, candidates aiming for a career in the banking sector are advised to apply early and prepare thoroughly for the selection process.