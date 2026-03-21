IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Warns Against Fake Internship Offers Circulating Online; Issues Advisory

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
12:32 PM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has issued an official advisory cautioning students and stakeholders against fraudulent internship and training programmes.
The institute has clarified that several organisations are falsely claiming association with IIT Roorkee to attract applicants.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has issued an official advisory cautioning students and stakeholders against fraudulent internship and training programmes being promoted by unauthorised external entities. The institute has clarified that several organisations are falsely claiming association with IIT Roorkee to attract applicants.

In its statement, the institute highlighted that it has no affiliation or collaboration with such entities, including one operating under the name “Launched Global.” IIT Roorkee emphasised that it does not authorise any third-party organisations to offer internships or training programmes on its behalf through such channels.

Published advisory

Published advisory IIT Roorkee X handle

The institute further clarified that it does not endorse paid internship opportunities being circulated on various online platforms under its name. Students have been urged to exercise caution and avoid engaging with such misleading offers that falsely claim a connection with the institute.

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Advising vigilance, IIT Roorkee stated that all legitimate internship and training opportunities linked to the institute are communicated only through its official platforms. Students are encouraged to verify any such claims through authorised channels before applying.

The warning comes amid increasing instances of online scams targeting students seeking internships and skill development opportunities. The institute stressed the importance of awareness to prevent exploitation and ensure that students rely only on verified sources.

Through this advisory, IIT Roorkee has reinforced its commitment to safeguarding students from fraudulent practices while encouraging them to pursue verified and credible academic opportunities.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
12:33 PM
IIT Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) internship fake
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