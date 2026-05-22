JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Out Now - Check Download Link and Result Release Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
09:28 AM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, May 21.
Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their response sheets from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has uploaded the response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download their response sheets from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the official schedule and media reports, the response sheets are available through the candidate login portal. Students can log in using their credentials to check the recorded responses submitted during the examination. The response sheet will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores ahead of the release of the official answer keys.

To download the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link stating that candidate responses are available. Applicants will then be required to enter details such as their registration number, date of birth, and other login credentials. After successful login, the response sheet will appear on the screen, which candidates can download and keep for future reference.

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The release of the response sheet marks an important stage in the JEE Advanced evaluation process. Students can compare their recorded responses with the provisional answer key to calculate tentative marks and analyse their chances of qualifying for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Following the release of the response sheets, IIT Roorkee is scheduled to publish the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 25. Candidates will be able to review the answer key and raise objections, if permitted by the authorities, within the specified timeline.

The final answer key and result for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM on the official website. The final answer key will form the basis for the preparation of results and ranking of candidates for IIT admissions.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official JEE Advanced portal for updates and other important examination-related notifications.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
09:30 AM
JEE Advanced 2026 IIT Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
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