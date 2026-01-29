IIT Madras Extends Deadline for Two-Year MBA Programme; Check Interview Schedule Here

Summary The MBA programme is offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras, and is open to both fresh graduates and working professionals The final admission results are expected to be announced in May, while orientation and registration for selected candidates are scheduled to take place in July

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has extended the application deadline for its two-year full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme to February 8. The deadline was earlier January 31.

The MBA programme is offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras, and is open to both fresh graduates and working professionals. Admission for Indian nationals will be based on Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 scores, while foreign nationals will be evaluated on the basis of GMAT scores.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised institution with a minimum of 60 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories require at least 55 per cent. Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their degree requirements by September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored candidates with a minimum of two years of work experience in the same organisation are also eligible to apply for admission.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview round, which will be conducted in March at multiple centres across the country. The interview schedule includes Mumbai from March 13 to 15, Chennai from March 20 to 22, Hyderabad from March 28 to 29, and Kolkata from March 28 to 29.

The final admission results are expected to be announced in May, while orientation and registration for selected candidates are scheduled to take place in July.