IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Will Release Candidates' Response for JEE Advanced 2025 Soon- Read Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
16:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to check and download it from 5 pm on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
A total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will share copies of candidates' responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 22. Candidates will be able to check and download it from 5 pm on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced this year. IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on May 18, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE Advanced 2025 website: May 22 (5 pm)

Display of provisional answer keys: May 26 (10 am)

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 26 (10 am) to May 27 (5 pm)

Online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2025: June 2 (10 am)

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: June 2 (10 am) to June 3 (5 pm)

Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2025 process: June 3 (5 pm)

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: June 5 (9 am to 12 pm)

Declaration of results of AAT 2025: June 8 (5 pm)

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
16:32 PM
IIT Kanpur JEE Advanced 2025 JEE 2025 JEE Advanced
Similar stories
Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Dire. . .

UPSC

UPSC IFS Topper List 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Kanika Anabh Ranks AIR 1

Answer Key

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT at biharboardonline.com- Get Direct L. . .

Maharashtra government

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 OUT at mpsc.gov.in- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Dire. . .

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January Admit Card for May 24, 25 and 31 Exams- Details Here

UPSC

UPSC IFS Topper List 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Kanika Anabh Ranks AIR 1

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Unveils 2 Futuristic BTech Programmes in CEM & Biomedical Tech for 2025-26

Answer Key

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT at biharboardonline.com- Get Direct L. . .

Maharashtra government

MPSC Maharashtra Group B Prelims Result 2025 OUT at mpsc.gov.in- Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality