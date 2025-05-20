IIT Kanpur Will Release Candidates' Response for JEE Advanced 2025 Soon- Read Details

Summary Candidates will be able to check and download it from 5 pm on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in A total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will share copies of candidates' responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 22. Candidates will be able to check and download it from 5 pm on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced this year. IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced 2025 on May 18, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE Advanced 2025 website: May 22 (5 pm)

Display of provisional answer keys: May 26 (10 am)

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 26 (10 am) to May 27 (5 pm)

Online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2025: June 2 (10 am)

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: June 2 (10 am) to June 3 (5 pm)

Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2025 process: June 3 (5 pm)

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: June 5 (9 am to 12 pm)

Declaration of results of AAT 2025: June 8 (5 pm)

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.